Sunday, Sept. 22
The Will of God Family Ministries will broadcast the Sunday school lesson based on the International Sunday school scriptures on KMHT stations FM 103.9 and AM 1450 from 8:45 to 9:15 a.m.
Bethel Temple PCG, on the corner of Loop 390 and FM RD 1997 in Marshall, will host English services at 10 a.m. and Spanish services at noon. All are welcome.
New Vision Missionary Baptist Church formally Grace Missionary Baptist Church holds its weekly church service every Sunday morning at 8 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 23
Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at F.M. 2208, is hosting a “foundations of our faith Summer bible study Monday evenings at 7 p.m.
Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields Ave., Drama Ministry is inviting all interested girls and ladies of all ages to participate in learning a praise dance every Monday at 6:30 p.m. There’s no fee to participate. For more information contact Sis. Powell at (903) 754-8322.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 2408 West Pinecrest, will host Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered 12-step program for all ages to help with your HURTS, HABITS and HANG-UPS starting with dinner at 6 p.m. every Monday. Everyone is welcome.
All Sunday school teachers, superintendents and Christians interested in a closer relationship with God are invited to study with W(IN)GS, Worshipers in God’s Service, 7 p.m. at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 1414 Elysian Fields, Marshall. Tuesday, Dec. 26
Mims Chapel United Methodist Church, Lake O’ Pines, Prayer Warriors meet from 1-2 p.m. on Tuesdays. Call (903) 755-2513 before traveling.
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered, biblically based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life issues, will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Crossroads Baptist Church, 11763 FM 31. Childcare provided. Coffee, dessert and fellowship to follow.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Praise Watchers (Noon Day Prayer Meeting) will be at Ebenezer United Methodist Church at noon.
The Will of God Family Ministries Bible study is 7 p.m. at 107 Meredith St, Marshall. Call (903) 938-6208.
Thursday, Sept. 26
First United Methodist Church GriefShare support group meets each week at 1:30 p.m. or 6 p.m. in the Church. For information call (903) 938-6622.
New Bethel Baptist Church and Wiley College Omega Psi Phi Fraternity joined together for a literacy program for students who need extra help with their studies. The program is held every Thursday at 6 p.m. at the church. For more information, call (903) 935-3952.
Dominoes at Cumberland Presbyterian Church from 7 a.m. to noon. Breakfast is served.
A worship service will be held at 7 p.m. at the Old Immanuel Baptist Church, 5192 FM 729, Jefferson. It is a mission of Cross Creek Cowboy Church of Atlanta, Texas.
The Biker Church in Hallsville meets every third Thursday at the Fillin’ Station in downtown Hallsville. Meal at 6 p.m. and service at 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 27
Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered, biblically based recovery program for individuals and their families who are dealing with life’s hurts, habits, and hang-ups will be held from 7-9 p.m. at Bethel Temple PCG, on the corner of Loop 390 and FM RD 1997 in Marshall in English and Spanish. Childcare provided. Coffee, dessert and fellowship to follow.