Tickets for the Marshall Rotary Club’s Centennial Celebration are still available and can be purchased online at www.marshallrotary.org.
The celebration, set to take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Marshall Convention Center, includes a historic display, a centennial book and a formal banquet featuring guest speaker Rotary International President Mark Maloney from Alabama.
It also becoming a reunion of sorts — both for past and present members as well as those who have benefitted from the club’s many programs over the last century.
Tickets are $50 each.