The Marshall Symphony Orchestra played their first event of the season last weekend during the group’s Meet Your Orchestra event at Telegraph Park.
Despite a chance of rain, the event was well attended according to organizers, and featured a spooktacular time.
The event featured Music Director Kermit Poling on the keyboard and concert master Elizabeth O’Bannon on the violin.
The two played a wide range of music, including classical, pieces from the Wizard of Oz and some music appropriate to Halloween along with “reflection” a crowd favorite, written by Poling himself.
The orchestra will host another meet the orchestra event Nov. 14 at Enoch Stomp that will also feature O’Bannon, along with Stephanie Jackson on guitar.
This event will be held at Enoch Stomp, and Poling said though O’Bannon is featured in both events, the music will not be the same both times.
To round out the year the Marshall Symphony Orchestra will host a final meet the orchestra event Dec. 19.
This event will feature music by the MSO Brass Quintet feature Douglas Lockard, along with Mark Crim, Rachael Phillips, Nathan Phillips and Jeremy Gressman.
Additional events are planned for 2021 with more details to be released later at www.marshallsymphony.com.