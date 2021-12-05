Marshall got into the Christmas spirit this weekend with a visit from the Grinch, who gathered with community members at the General Store on Washington Street in downtown Marshall.
Owner of the store Rhonda Phelps said that the annual visits from the Grinch have become a holiday tradition for the store.
“We can’t have more than one Santa in downtown,” Phelps said, “So we decided, why not have the Grinch?”
Children and their families all gathered at the General Store from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday to visit with the character from the classic holiday story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”.
Families posed for photos, and children even got to try some of the store’s ice cream free of charge for attending.
“It’s great, we love having the kids coming in,” Phelps said, “And we have been busy, we have a lot of people coming in and out of here.”
The classic character is played each year by Jaxon Phelps, Rhonda Phelp’s grandson.
“Its always nice to be in downtown during the holiday season, everyone always gets very into the spirit,” Phelps said.
The Grinch will be making appearance in the General Store, located at 216 N Washington Ave., again on Dec. 11 and Dec. 18.