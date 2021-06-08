Pat Hazell’s The Wonder Bread Years is coming to Memorial City Hall this Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m.
Take a humorous trip down memory lane back to the age of wonder when we drank from a garden hose and our curfew was when the street lights came on.
Tickets are still on sale and start at $25. Community members who are interested in purchasing tickets to the weekend show can go to www.memorialcityhall.com or call the Box Office at 903-934-7992.
The show is described as a fresh and funny salute to Americana. The Wonder Bread Years Starring Pat Hazell, a former Seinfeld writer, is a fast-paced, hilarious production that gracefully walks the line between stand-up and theater.
Audiences across the country are enjoying a show that not only restores a much-needed sense of wonder, but leaves audiences laughing and savoring the past like never before. From sitting at the kids table to riding in the way back of the Country Squire Wagon, The Wonder Bread Years is a comic bullseye for Baby Boomers everywhere.
This show is funded in part with a grant from The Texas Commission on the Arts. It is presented in association with 92.3 The Depot, 102.3 KMHT and the Marshall News Messenger.