The Marshall Regional Arts Council is preparing for its continued Third Saturday concert series this weekend, kicking off this Friday at Telegraph Park at 5 p.m.
The arts council is working with 92.3 The Depot, who will kick off the weekend long event on Friday with its Boogie on the Bricks concert series.
This month’s concert features the C.O.M.’N Funk band, which will perform lively and fun jazz, rhythm and blues music for the audience in attendance on Friday.
“We are so excited to have this back again, after not being able to hold last month’s events,” Steven McFarland, event organizer and MRAC board member, “This month’s concert series is back and its better than ever.”
Rustenhaven will then take the stage at Telegraph Park starting at 7 p.m., playing through 9 p.m., with the Fashioned for Freedom Juneteenth fashion show between the two events, starting at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial City Hall.
Continuing on Saturday, the Starr Family Home State Historical Site will host a “discover your roots” genealogy workshop, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the historical property.
The event, like all Third Saturday events, is free and open to the public.
Continuing on Saturday, community members can enjoy a concert by Jason Daniel Bailey back at Telegraph Park from at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Then starting at 2 p.m. at the park, MRAC will host Illusions Karaoke, a free karaoke event where community members are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite musical artists.
Each performance will enter the participant into a drawing for the $100 cash prize, with performers who are dressed as musical artist earning 10 tickets per performance.
“It really is just a fun way for us to get together, to have some fun and celebrate our favorite musical artists, while also letting someone walk away $100 richer,” McFarland said.
Karaoke will run until 6 p.m., after which the Rick Brown Band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m., performing Texas outlaw country and rock music for the crowd gathered there at the park.
Rustenhaven will then retake the stage on Saturday evening, starting at 8 p.m. at Legends night club, and running through midnight.
The event is sponsored not only by the Marshall Regional Arts Council and 92.3 The Depot, but is also brought to the community thanks to The City of Marshall, Black Coffee Records, and the Texas Commission on the Arts, as well as support from the News Messenger.
More information on upcoming events, or about the Marshall Regional Arts Council, can be found on the organizations Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MarshallRegionalArtsCouncil.
Next month’s Third Saturday weekend will pick back up on July 15-17 in downtown Marshall.