to the Marshall ISD Board of Trustees for their recent approval of an increased teacher pay scale and raises for district employees ahead of the upcoming school year. Under the new pay scale, teacher, librarians, counselors, facilitators, coaches, interventionists, speech interns and athletic trainers have increased step raises ranging from 6.6 to 13.7 percent. Trustees also unanimously voted to adopt a 2019-20 compensation plan that includes pay raises in the neighborhood of 3 percent for all other non-teaching employees. Financial assistance from the State of Texas was instrumental in making this possible.
to Marshall ISD for its continuing efforts to “Pack the Bus” and gather school supplies for all of its pre-kindergarten to fifth-grade students. District officials and media boarded bus No. 43 on Tuesday to gather supplies. While they easily filled the bus with donations, more are still needed. Next up, the district will participate in its “Pack the Bus Day” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 at Walmart in Marshall. This is an outstanding program to assist teachers and students.
to the Marshall Police Department and Harrison County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Teams for two successful warrant executions on Marshall residences this week that resulted in the arrest of 10 suspects and seizure of drugs, drug paraphernalia, guns, cash and counterfeit money. A raid on a North Grove Street residence Wednesday saw the arrests of three, with a Thursday raid on Spruce Street resulting in the arrest of seven. Warrants were successfully executed as the result of ongoing investigations by county narcotic investigators. Thank you for your efforts in fighting the war on drugs in Marshall. And a THUMBS DOWN to those who use, buy and sell these illegal substances on our streets.
to East Texas high school baseball players who made the Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Baseball Team for 2019. Recipients of the honor were released this week and are too numerous to list. Congratulations to all of you.
to the Caddo Biocontrol Alliance for their efforts in getting a second greenhouse for the purpose of controlling of giant salvinia on Caddo Lake. The greenhouse will be the home of a 2nd climate-controlled giant salvinia weevil operation, doubling the ability to fight the problem plant. Caddo Lake has been dealing with giant salvinia since 2006 and the alliance built the first greenhouse for the project in 2014. Giant salvinia weevils are the natural agent to manage giant salvinia. Funds to construct the new greenhouse were provided by partnership with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Cypress Valley Navigation District and many grassroots donors.