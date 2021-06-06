The Marshall Public Library will again host its annual summer reading program from June 7-July 30. Events, programs, and activities are planned for all age groups based on this year’s theme of “Tails & Tales.”
Each week, children can come to the library to pick up a weekly packet with a take-n-make craft, newsletter, activities, recommended books based on the weekly theme and more. Reading logs to record the number of minutes read throughout the summer will also be available.
As in previous summers, readers will “read for a bead”. For every 30 minutes of reading, children will receive a bead to be added to a chain that is included in each packet. Brag tags will also be available for special activities completed throughout the summer. Participants will be eligible for weekly prizes and an end-of-summer grand prize.
Kids and teens will be challenged to make a LEGO creation based on the weekly theme. All weekly entries will be entered into a drawing for a LEGO kit and will also be eligible for the grand prize drawing which will be held at the end of the summer. Kids and teens will also have an opportunity to participate in a bookmark contest to create new bookmarks for the library which will be distributed to readers throughout the year.
In addition to the weekly LEGO challenge and bookmark contest, teens can come by the library and pick up weekly craft kits which will include supplies to make dinosaur keychains, origami animals, animal silhouette art and more. A different foldable animal will also be available each week. Reading logs will also be available for teens to track minutes read or teens may choose to do the adult reading challenge.
Adults are also invited to read (or listen) to a book based on the T-A-I-L-S categories outlined on the June challenge. In July, a new challenge to read T-A-L-E-S categories will be given. For every book completed, readers will earn an entry into the monthly and end of summer grand prize drawing. Additionally, adults will be offered a chance to make fleece blankets and pet toys which will be donated to the Marshall Animal Shelter. Other pop-up craft activities will happen throughout the summer.
All age groups are invited to view any of the seven virtual programs being offered this summer. These include Wildlife on the Move, The Story Lady, Happy Birds, professional cartoonist Rick Stromoski, Talewise, and two different sessions with the Houston Museum of Natural Science. If internet access is an issue, individuals are encouraged to call library staff and make arrangements to view the programs at the library.
The virtual programs are made possible by the generosity of the Friends of a Public Library. This organization is also sponsoring the end of summer celebration scheduled for Friday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Summer reading program participants will be invited to join the library staff at the City Arena and enjoy a petting zoo, snow cones, balloon animals and more.
For more information on events, programs, and activities offered for each age group, individuals are encouraged to contact the library by calling (903) 935-4465 Monday-Friday between 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or by visiting the library’s Facebook page or website at www.marshallpubliclibrary.org.