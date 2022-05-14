Eleven local singers were named winners for the Marshall Symphony Orchestra’s annual Voices 3.0 competition and will perform with the orchestra tonight.
The Voices 3.0 concert will kick off Saturday at 8 p.m. outside of the Harrison County courthouse on the east side parking lot.
Food will be available for sale during Saturday’s event starting at 6:30 p.m., with catering by La Taquiera and Lee Lee’s Catering.
Tickets for the annual performance are already on sale, for $30 in advance and $35 at the gate. An additional discount for students is also available. Community members can purchase tickets by going to www.marshallsymphony.com.
Winners showcased on Saturday include:
Joe Buck Crisp resides in Marshall and is an East Texas native. He serves as the General Manager for KMHT Radio as well as working as an agent with the oldest insurance agency in East Texas, Brownrigg Insurance. He believes he has a passion for helping people and working to improve others’ lives that comes from a large family work ethic where his father always involved the six children in the family businesses. Joe Buck graduated from East Texas Baptist University with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and a minor in religion. He was an active member of choir and pop groups throughout college and worked hard to successfully finance his education through those organizations, as well as travel and record with a successful gospel trio. Joe has been married for 19 years, has three children and is actively involved in his church as the pre-service worship leader. You can hear Joe Buck each day as the host of “The Talk of East Texas” on KMHT 103.9 FM. Joe Buck was a finalist in Voices 2020.
Chase Dawson is from Carthage and is married to Peyton West Dawson of Marshall. They have a little boy named Daxton Beau Dawson, who is soon to be a big brother to Lillie Mae Dawson, due in August. Growing up in a musical family, Chase’s love for music started as a young boy. Every Sunday after church, there were always guitars pulled out with great music being played and family singing along with beautiful harmony. Music has become more prominent in his life in the last eight years. Chase is the lead singer for the Texas country and southern rock band “Southern Impact” based out of Carthage for the last seven years. He is very involved with all activities at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame, also in Carthage, as well as being president of what he likes to call his baby, the Country Music Hayride. The Hayride manages and preserves the 1949 historic Esquire Theater located in downtown Carthage. Music keeps him very busy, and he likes that because it keeps him out of trouble.
Caitlin Drennan is from Gilmer and is 16 years old. She loves to sing all genre of songs but considers country and western her favorite. Earlier this year, she was selected to sing with the National FFA Chorus in Indianapolis and was given the opportunity there to sing a solo for the 60,000 in attendance. Saturdays in the spring and fall, her mornings are spent with the Miracle League Baseball games, where she performs the National Anthem, and next month she will be singing the National Anthem at the Gladewater Rodeo. She recently started singing with a worship team for “The Gathering,” a contemporary service for First United Methodist Church in Gilmer and in June will be performing in a reunion of the Gladewater Opry, where she has been a regular performer. Caitlin is looking forward to singing with the Marshall Symphony!
Karinthia Fradella is 24 years old and was born and raised in Marshall. She has always had a love for music but never pursued her love until she was 17 years old, when she auditioned for “American Idol.” At the age of 20, she auditioned for “The Voice.” Karinthia started singing at Legends Social Club in Marshall to get more comfortable singing in front of a crowd. Her close friend, Miriam Black, a local singer and karaoke DJ, became her friend and mentor shortly after her first performance at Legends. Karinthia said, “Miriam believed in me when I didn’t believe in myself, and I would not be here right now if it wasn’t for her.” Recently she auditioned for American Idol again. She said she will continue to audition for American Idol until she makes it to Hollywood. Karinthia works at Blue Cross Blue Shield but is very determined to have a music career in the future.
Tim Goff lives in Linden and is employed at GG’s Antiques in Jefferson. He has been singing since age 6 in church plays and musicals at Life Tabernacle in Houston. Tim previously sang in school and church choir. He has been know to sing at work, amusing and — according to him — sometimes annoying his customers. He has always enjoyed music in many forms and genres. Tim loves to karaoke goofy songs to make his audience laugh. He also loves random useless facts, trivia and corny jokes.
Missy Monroe is from Carthage. She and her husband Brian have been married for 21 years and own Monroe Brothers Paint & Body Shop in Carthage. Together they share four children and four grandchildren. She and her husband are members of the band Dusty Boots and put on a monthly show at the Esquire in downtown Carthage on the second Saturday of each month. Missy is making her third appearance in Voices 3.0.
Mary Lynne O’Neal was born and raised in Marshall, and she is the daughter of retired DPS Trooper David O’Neal and Lynn O’Neal. Mary Lynne has been singing since she was 4 years of age and caught the radio bug at age 17 working for KMHT. She landed a college internship working for the nationally syndicated Big D & Bubba morning show in Nashville and stayed in Nashville for 12 years, singing in a few local bands and working for Cold River Records and Foundry Records. In December 2020, Mary Lynne returned home to Marshall and began working at the new radio station, 92.3 The Depot. Mary Lynne hosts the afternoon show on 92.3 The Depot as the “Hometown Girl” every Monday through Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. Mary Lynne also works as the event coordinator for Bear Creek Smokehouse and is a member of the Marshall Main Street Advisory Board, the Marshall Elks Lodge and the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce ambassadors.
Laura Perry has lived in Marshall for 27 years. She and her husband Russ have been married for 45 years. They have two adult children and five grandsons. Laura works at the Red Poppy Salon and Day Spa in Marshall as a receptionist. Laura began singing when she was in the fourth grade to her radio on her back porch. Her favorite part was harmonizing with the background vocals. She has performed extensively in East Texas and has a long history with theater and music. Laura studied musical theater and acting at Tarrant County College and served as vice president of the Piney Woods Theatre in Marshall. Laura played the role of Diamond Bessie in Jefferson for 10 years and was the Longview Community Theatre costume guild master for five years. Recently she has performed in fundraisers for ArtsView Children’s Theatre and CASA East Texas. While in Dallas, she provided studio vocals and voiceover for 10 years. Laura is very excited and honored to be a part of Marshall Symphony Orchestra Voices 3.0 this year.
Quinn Ponder is a native of Flint, Michigan and has lived in Marshall for seven years with her husband Jeff. This is Quinn’s third appearance in Voices. She has been in many productions and has enjoyed singing and dancing since an early age. She has sung all her life and has always found that music is the best medicine. Quinn shares that singing with the orchestra and all the great vocalists has been an awesome experience!
Tori Wells is 16 years of age and lives in Waskom. She has been singing for family and friends since she was 4 years old. Tori started singing publicly at 10 years of age and volunteers to sing at many veterans programs across Harrison, Panola and Gregg County. She recently sang for CASA of Caddo Parish. Her love of music spans from country, pop, rock, R&B, as well as musicals. Tori was a finalist in Voices 2.0 in 2021 and the John Ritter Tribute Showcase in Carthage last year.
Presley West is 15 years of age and a ninth-grader at Marshall High School. She is a varsity cheerleader and a Texas Rage Allstar cheerleader. Presley studies voice, guitar and piano lessons weekly and performs at festivals and Oprys in the area. She is also enrolled in modeling and acting lessons, is an honor roll student and is a proud aunt to Daxton Dawson. Presley is making her third appearance in the Voices series and is super excited to be participating again in Voices 3.0.