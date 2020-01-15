The Michelson Museum of Art will be opening its new exhibit Thursday night with a reception.
The Art of Africa will feature selections from the Ramona and Jay Ward Collection. Beside antique masks, there will be other interesting objects from the collection for visitors to enjoy.
Everyone is invited to the opening reception from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.
The Wiley Acapella choir will be performing at the reception, which is especially appropriate since some of the antique objects in the exhibition are musical instruments, organizers said.
The choir will be performing at 5:30 p.m. during the reception
The Michelson has no entry fee and all events are free of charge. Museum hours are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum is handicapped accessible.
The museum is located at 216 North Bolivar Street in Marshall.