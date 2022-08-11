Editor’s Note: During the 30 days leading up to the high school football season, we will be spotlighting teams ranked in the preseason #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 for the 2022 season. The series continues today with the No. 7 team in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll: the Waskom Wildcats.
Whitney Keeling turned Waskom from a program that missed the playoffs in 20 straight seasons into a powerhouse. The season the Wildcats broke that playoff skid, they went 14-1 and advanced to the state semifinals. Waskom followed that up with consecutive state titles. The Wildcats went 113-40 in 12 seasons under Keeling, who has left to become the head football coach at Tatum. In comes Greg Pearson, who was on the staff for those Waskom championship teams before going 11-29 in four years as the head coach at Brownsboro from 2017-20.
Poll history: Waskom was ranked in the first two polls of 2019 and then exited for the final 10 weeks of the season. The Wildcats got back in the poll at No. 11 in the 2020 preseason and haven’t left since. Waskom has been ranked as high as No. 2 — once in 2021 — and has been No. 4 13 times. Waskom was one of eight teams to receive a first-place vote in the Class 3A/2A/TAPPS poll this preseason.
That dude: Tesean Hamilton. The 5-11, 205-pound senior running back ran for 1,064 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.