In this May 16 photo, Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in the Kensington section of Philadelphia. Gonzales Breve is one of the immigrant parents who were separated from their children on the U.S.-Mexico border during former President Donald Trump’s administration. On Friday, a small group of these parents that includes Keldy met virtually, with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.