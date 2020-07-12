Jonathan David Tijerina, Marshall High School 2010 Valedictorian, recently became a doctor after graduating from Stanford Medical School.
Dr. Tijerina completed his undergraduate and graduate degree in biology at Baylor University before moving on to Stanford Medical School.
He will be completing his residency in Miami, Florida at Jackson Health System/Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.
“Thank you Mom and Dad for buying me my first microscope and letting me stop and look at all the dirt I wanted to,” he said. “Thank you to all the family, friends, teachers and colleagues for encouraging me and pushing me all these years. I love y’all and would not be where I am today without all of you.”
He is the son of George and Anne Leslie Tijerina.