It was 24 years ago when Susan Spears got a call from the Michelson Museum board of directors telling her she would be taking over as museum director.
At the end of next month, Spears will end that journey and pass the baton to Dinora Harris, the museum’s former director of education.
“I never applied for the job, I was actually just told I would be taking over,” Spears said, remembering the call 24 years ago that named her as the head of the museum, “I wasn’t able to attend our board meeting, and so I had the vice president sitting in for me, and he called me afterwards and said ‘Well our director quit, but the good news is you’re going to be our next director,’ and I was like... Wait a minute.”
She eventually did agree to take on the role as an interim director, which she stated was always intended to be temporary — except it ended up being her position for over two decades.
“It all went by in the blink of an eye, truly it did,” Spears said.
During her time as director, Spears said that she was most proud of how much she has worked to expand the museum’s collection. When she first stepped into the director role, the museum was a single artist museum, showcasing work exclusively done by its namesake artist Leo Michelson.
“We still have Leo Michelson’s work, of course, but now we have a much wider range of art and different artists,” Spears said.”
Today the museum has 62 different artists in its collection.
“We are not a buying museum,” Spears explained, “That means that everything that is in our collection is donated to us.”
Throughout her time as director, Spears has overseen the donation and presentation of hundreds of collections, which she said she always took extreme pleasure in curating and lighting.
“Susan is amazing with lighting,” Harris said, “There is no one who can light like she can.”
Spears actually discovered her love of lighting before she ever started work at the Michelson, finding a passion for it during her junior high and high school years, where she worked in the school’s various plays and productions.
“My mother had this idea that I would be an actor, so she got me involved in a number of plays and other performing type programs,” Spears said, “Well, I found I enjoyed myself much more working behind the scenes, and that was really where I found the dramatic difference having the right lighting can make.”
Spears brought this natural talent to her work in the museum and said that she intended to keep coming back after her retirement to help and volunteer.
“I mean I started as a volunteer before I ever even joined the board, which was before I became director, so it’s nice to go back to that,” Spears said.
Spears said that she had plans for Harris to take over as director when she was first officially hired onto the staff about one year ago.
“I chose her,” Spears said with a laugh, “I knew I wanted her to be the director for a while.”
Harris, on the other hand, said that she had no idea when she started working at the museum that she would be offered the position as director.
“I am excited and eager, but also a little bit nervous,” Harris said, “Susan has done such an amazing job. But it will be nice to have her around to still ask questions.”
Harris said that as director she plans to make sure that the museum’s annual events continue, such as the regular Day of the Dead celebration, the Christmas Tree display and the museum’s annual summer art classes.
On top of this, she said she will work to update the museum’s online presence and cataloging system to include a full list of the artists and their individual works so that it is available to the public.
Additionally, she said that she hoped to help the museum continue to grow its presence in the community, attending and promoting other arts events hosted by local organizations, as well as promoting local artists.
“Community integration is really important to me, and it has always been really important to my family too,” Harris said, “I mean look at me, I am a Hispanic women who is going to be the director of a museum, I want to use that to represent my culture and expand that into the community for everyone to feel represented here in Marshall.”
Spears will officially retire from her position on May 31, with Harris taking over as director on June 1.