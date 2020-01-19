Four Northeast area chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated are coming together in Marshall to celebrate 112 years with a Founders’ Day Celebration on Saturday, Feb. 8.
The program will begin at 12:08 p.m. in the Wiley College Ballroom, located at 717 Wiley Avenue. This luncheon is hosted by the Nu Omega Chapter in Marshall, with Epsilon Zeta Omega, Phi at Wiley, and Zeta Chi Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
This event is open to the public. Tickets are on sale at $40.
Rhonda Newhouse, a member of the Omicron Tau Omega Chapter in Spring, will be the speaker. She will speak on the theme “112 Years: Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence and Service to All Mankind.”
Newhouse comes from a legacy of Alpha Kappa Alpha women who served their communities. Her mother, Jean Birmingham, was longtime educator and former Marshall city commissioner. Like her mother, Newhouse worked 34 years in education. She is a civic leader, was elected president of the Spring Independent School District Board of Trustees and holds 47 years of membership in the sorority.
During the celebration, 25-year and 50-year members of the sorority will be honored for their service. To address hunger issues and raise awareness about nutrition, chapters will make a donation to the Wiley Food Pantry.
For more information, call 817-832-3470 or ccheryel@yahoo.com.
Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite. Attendees may also mail a check, cashier’s check or money order to: Nu Omega Chapter, P.O. BOX 2008, Marshall, Texas 75670
Founded in 1908, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college women at Howard University in Washington, DC. Today, the sorority has 1,024 chapters and more than 300,000 members in 55 nations and all 50 states.
The host chapter for this northeast Texas area Founders’ Day Celebration rotates annually between the Marshall and Longview graduate chapters.
The participating undergraduate chapters are from Wiley College and Jarvis Christian College. The Nu Omega Chapter, the 2020 host chapter, was chartered in 1933 in Marshall.