Four Northeast area chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated will be observing the 112th anniversary of the sorority with a Founders’ Day Celebration set for Saturday, Feb. 8.
The program will begin at 12:08 p.m. in the Wiley College Ballroom located at 717 Wiley Avenue. This luncheon is hosted by the Nu Omega Chapter with Epsilon Zeta Omega, Phi, and Zeta Chi Chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.
Tickets are on sale for $40. The public is invited to attend to help share in the observance as well as help contribute to the Wiley Cares Wildcat Pantry as canned goods will be collected at the event.
“Our guests are invited to join us for a great program and help us make a positive impact in the Marshall community by bringing their donations to the Founders’ Day celebration on Feb. 8 at Wiley College,” said Cheryel Carpenter, chairperson.
Carpenter said they would like to meet or exceed their goal of collecting 112 items for the Wiley Cares Wildcat Pantry to benefit Wiley students.
“This is our AKA Service Impact Project,” she said.
She noted the food pantry program is important because they are helping to address hunger and increase nutritional awareness among student population.
Some students have to choose between the essentials and the costs of college. No student should ever go hungry, Wiley officials have said.
The Wildcat Pantry offers free non perishable food items, refrigerated goods, cleaning supplies, toiletries along with healthcare information and nutritional recipes.
Tickets to the AKA 112th Founders Day observance are on sale through 5 p.m., Monday, Feb. 3.
Rhonda Newhouse, a member of the Omicron Tau Omega Chapter in Spring will be the speaker. She will speak on the theme “112 Years: Celebrating a Legacy of Excellence and Service to All Mankind.”
For more information, call Carpenter at 817-832-3470.