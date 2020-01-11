Bev Boren of Trophy Club is the January 12 demo artist for the Marshall Art League. The meeting will be held today at 1:30 p.m. with refreshments and the demonstration will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.
She’ll be showing attendees her technique for painting florals in oil.
She is a signature member of the Outdoor Painters Society and the Southwestern Watercolor Society. She is also a member of the Oil Painters of America, American Impressionist Society, and American Watercolor Society.
Her work is primarily the result of her need to paint. Inspiration can come at any time and in any place. She is not confined to one subject area. She loves to paint a variety of subject matter as well as working in various mediums. Bev’s paintings are created with things that capture her eye whether it’s a still life, landscape, or capturing a person’s personality. Painting is her way of connecting with the world and the people around her and sharing those experiences along the way.
View more of her work on her website, http://bevboren.com/.
The meeting and demonstration is open to anyone who is interested in art and is held at the Marshall visual arts center located at 208 S. Burleson.