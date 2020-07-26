Marshall Place, formerly the Marshall Mall on Pinecrest Drive, has become a home for the artistic as a new art gallery to showcase paintings and other art forms.
The Marshall Place Gallery is in conjunction with the Marshall Regional Arts Council, Marshall Place and Panola College.
On Thursday, the art gallery opened by showcasing a juried art show, Life in Focus 2020. The event also served as an exhibition and an annual membership drive for the Marshall Regional Arts Council.
As a variety of pieces were on display, attendees mingled through the new space checking out paintings, drawings and even pottery. Eight-by-eight originals were for sale through a silent auction.
Best of Show went to Todd Camblin, a Marshall High School art teacher.
“I’m very excited. I’ve never won Best of Show before,” he said.
His piece, titled “Contemporary,” featured black and white vinyl cutouts of the word “contemporary” with drawings in place behind the words.
Other awards include:
First place: “Change of Venue” by Claudia Lowery
First place: “Crinum” by Diane Jane
Second place: Turquoise Caraf pottery by James Sanders
Second place: “Dirty Boy” by Randy Sherrod
Third place: “Grandma’s window view” by Amanda Clements
Third Place: “Bulls Eye” by Terri deNatale
Honorable mention: “The Distance” by Dennis O’Bryant
Honorable mention: “The Statue” by Maureen Shallcross
The exhibit is on display through Aug. 22 for anyone wanting to see the pieces and explore the new gallery.