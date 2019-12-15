At the Dec. 10 Cass County Genealogical Society Christmas party Mary Echols was presented the Myrellne Bowman Genealogist of the Year Award for 2019. This award was presented to long time C. C. G. S. member Mary Echols by C. C. G. S. Publisher Charles Steger.
Echols‘ name was added to the Myrellne Bowman Commemorative Plaque that is on permanent display in the Genealogical Society’s trophy case on the second floor of the Atlanta Public Library.
Echols received this award for her on going volunteer work in the library to improve the quality of the research tools in the Genealogy and History section, and her tireless effort in performing the annual inventory of this section of the library.