Curious about the history makers at the top of Black History month section? These are our nominees for the Black History Now competition and you get a chance to vote. Voting is now open for the Wiley College and the Marshall News Messenger’s Black History Now — community influencer competition. Voting is now underway through 11 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24.
Community members were nominated by those who believed they were working to make Marshall a better place.
The winning Harrison County history maker will receive a $500 donation to their favorite charity organization and be featured in the Marshall News Messenger.
To vote, go to www.marshallnewsmessenger.com/contests. Multiple votes are allowed.
Nominees include the following history-makers: Angela Fitzpatrick, Angelique Cooper, Jim McCutchens, Flo Jasper, Willie Jean Birmingham, Julia Williams, Leo Morris, Louraiseal McDonald, Monica Simmons, Raylynn Hawkins and Stardom Williams.