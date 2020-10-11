“When detected early, breast cancer is a curable disease,” says Kianne Hardee, M.D., CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Breast Center Radiologist. When is comes to early detection and treatment for breast cancer, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd has Marshall covered.
Dr. Hardee explains, “The two most important things you can do to protect yourself are monthly breast self-exams and annual mammograms. With breast cancer affecting almost 1 in 8 American women, your visit to one of our Breast Centers could be one of the most important steps you take to protect yourself.”
Mammograms are the first defense to detecting breast cancer early to increase survival rates. Early detection of breast cancer increases the number of treatment options available and the potential for a cure. Simply put, it saves lives.
CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Breast Center in Marshall is committed to bringing high-quality breast and diagnostic services to the women of East Texas, especially right here in Marshall. CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Breast Center, located at 811 S. Washington in Marshall, provides a comprehensive scope of services that address your physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being.
The Breast Center has advanced technology with 3D mammography that allows for a more clear, digital picture of the breast that results in finding a higher percentage of the most serious cancers as compared to traditional mammograms. The Breast Center also has dedicated radiologists who are board certified and fellowship trained in breast imaging. Mammography services are compassionately performed by an all-female team.
“This is such a vital diagnostic test for women to receive. Your local mammography technicians are right here in Marshall to provide you with excellent service in a caring environment,” explained Brett Kinman, Administrator of CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center-Marshall.
The American College of Radiology recommends that you start receiving mammograms at age 40. “The quality care provided will give patients peace of mind,” explained Dr. Hardee. “The more informed you are about your conditions, the better decisions you can make. Our knowledgeable and compassionate team provides that type of peace of mind.”
For Breast Cancer Awareness month, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd-Marshall has put together a free risk assessment online at ChristusGoodShepherd.org/BreastRisk. Ready to schedule your mammogram? Call CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Breast Center-Marshall at (903)-315-2130.