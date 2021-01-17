Editor’s note: In everything, even a pandemic, there is a bright spot. This is the fourth in a series highlight local, positive entities and people who have made an impact during the year.
KARNACK — Karnack ISD students will have reason to celebrate next week when they get to try out their brand new playground equipment.
The new playground at the district’s lone campus, George Washington Carver Elementary School, replaces the previous playground that was demolished by a tornado that ripped through the Karnack area a year ago last week.
“It was Jan. 11, exactly a year ago,” Karnack ISD Superintendent Amy Dickson said this week. “Thankfully, it was a Sunday so no students or staff were at the campus but our playground was destroyed, our fence, our greenhouse and our portable buildings.”
The portable buildings housed the district’s math and science lab and the district’s T-shirt making equipment.
“We make our own T-shirts for the district here and it helps to bring in some extra money so hopefully we can get all of that replaced,” Dickson said. “The science and math lab building was destroyed. The playground was a total loss and we had some roof damage throughout the district and on our gym roof.”
Dickson said after following the insurance process, which was interrupted at points last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the district has received its new playground and it has been installed.
“There was a lot of dirt work involved and a lot of work to get the old playground equipment out,” Dickson said. “We have the new equipment in and it’s ready to go. We hope to have the students out to play on it for the first time next week if the weather cooperates.”
The playground is used by the entire district’s students, grades kindergarten through eighth grade, though Dickson said to follow COVID-19 guidelines, the number of students and classes allowed on the playground will be staggered apart throughout the day.
“We’re excited to have our new playground in and the students are excited,” she said. “We hope to have our new portable buildings soon for our math and science lab and T-shirt making equipment.”
Dickson said the gym roof repairs will take a bit more time to complete as the 1938 building has a barrel style roof, a durable style she wants to keep but only certain contractors work on.
Dickson said the district is planning to have a celebration with the students soon before they have their inaugural playtime on the new playground.