Third- through fifth-graders at Price T. Young Elementary School heard from a variety of professionals during a special Career Day, hosted Friday, Nov. 15.
The Career Day was hosted by Communities in Schools site coordinator,April Wilson and Price T. Young’s school counselor Odette Alexander. Wilson said they wanted to give students a glimpse of some of the positive fields they can pursue or seek a college degree in.
“Something is needed,” Wilson said, expounding that the goal is to motivate students to value education throughout life instead of doing unproductive things.
“We need to show the kids these other things outside of them just (being in) the streets.
“They need to know school is a positive thing; and it’s necessary,” she added. “In order to make, it, they have to have it.”
She said God has afforded everyone the opportunity of an education.
“We need to take advantage of it,” Wilson said.
Participating professionals included: Phoenicia Banks, a nurse with Christus Health in Shreveport; local attorney Chase Palmer; Woodforest National Bank bankers, Marcus Wright and Jermilia Jackson; Harrison County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge Clarice Watkins; Marshall News Messenger journalist Robin Y. Richardson; LaTausha Gaskin, a physician’s assistant with Genesis Primecare; Ms. Spencer with McClendon Veterinary Services in Marshall; Bobbie Hurd with Communities in Schools; and JaDana Hygh with Communities in Schools.
Other Communities in Schools staff includes Taylor Thornton, Deloris Butler and Annah Mackay.