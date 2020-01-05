Jefferson’s Opera House Theatre Players is busily planning the first fundraising event of the year, “Chocolate Sunday”, which will arrive on Sunday, Feb. 16.
It is also known as the “sweetest Sunday of the Year” by local area fans of the community theatre group now in the 31st year of continuous live theatre productions.
“Chocolate Sunday” this year will be dedicated to the one and only Elvis Presley who was a giant fan of chocolate himself and the theatre group want to showcase young people ages 2-12 years old to sing one or two of the songs made famous by Elvis. The showcase will take place during the judging time allotted to two anonymous but pretty famous bakers of the area who will take on the task of judging all entries within one hour.
According to theatre president, Marcia Thomas, “we nearly always have this event near to Valentine’s Day and this year we decided to use this time to spotlight the up and coming talent of young people who seldom get a chance to show off outside of school and church. As a matter of fact, we are going to feature a super talented young man from Hallsville known as “The Real Riley” who plays the heck out of the keyboard and imitates rocker Jerry Lee Lewis with a wild-hair, foot-pounding rendition of “Great Balls of Fire”! We didn’t think Elvis would mind and the audience will sure enjoy it since he was selected a top winner in Branson!”
She continued to say that anyone interested in having their child participate should contact her at JeffersonTheatre@aol.com or call 903-926-2760 as soon as possible.
Entry blanks to submit your best chocolate creations, whether it be a cake, pie or a liquid form of chocolate, will be ready soon. Anything chocolate is acceptable and the entries should be at the location by 1 p.m. the day of the event. There will be three top awards from among the entries and all ages are encouraged to enter the contest. There will be prizes and ribbons awarded, All entries will receive an appreciation certificate.
Through the generosity of the owners, “Chocolate Sunday” will be held at Enoch’s Wine and Coffee Bar at the new Jefferson location on Polk Street with the public being admitted at 2 p.m. for a donation of $12 or more at the door. Following the awards, the public is invited to sample all the chocolate goodies until all is gone.