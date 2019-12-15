Price T. Young Elementary School students Arianna Griffith and Karime Vences were named honorees in the Marshall ISD Police Department’s “Chow Down with the Chief” program for the week of December 13 on Friday.
As this week’s honorees, Arianna and Karime chose to enjoy lunch with Marshall ISD Police Chief Joe Arledge, City of Marshall Police Chief Cliff Carruth and Principal Frances Moore at Golden Corral.
Arianna is the daughter of Anasia Griffith and Christain Griffith. She is a second-grade student in Mr. Bailey’s class.
Karime is a daughter of Adrian Vences and Beatriz Carbajal. She is a fourth-grade student in Ms. Williams’ class.
The Marshall ISD Police Department wishes to thank Golden Corral for their participation in the “Chow Down With The Chief” program. Golden Corral is one of seven local restaurants that participate in the program.
“Chow Down with the Chief” helps to facilitate and develop positive relationships between law enforcement and community, and students. Each week, Chief Arledge visits an MISD campus and escorts lucky students chosen by their principals for good citizenship, behavior and grades, and treats them to lunch at a participating Marshall restaurant.