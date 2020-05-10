The coronavirus pandemic has caused us all to adapt and find creative new ways to spend quality time together. And unfortunately Mother’s Day is no exception.
That’s why we’re sharing 10 unique activity ideas for celebrating the important woman (or women) in your life.
These suggestions allow you to spend quality time together whether you’re in the same household or at a distance for safety.
10 wonderful Mother’s Day activity ideas during coronavirus
1. Share a lovely meal
Even though we can’t go out to restaurants right now, you can still share a special meal with the special woman in your life.
You could order their favorite meal via takeout meal delivery service or if you live with or near them, drop off their favorite homemade dish and maybe some table decor as well.
Then, on Mother’s Day, you could eat together in person if you’re in the same household or eat together virtually via video call or on the phone together.
2. Say hello from a distance
If you live in the same area, a fun thing to do is to make some big Mother’s Day signs or giant cards and make a festive, but “distanced,” visit to their house.
Stand on their sidewalk, outside their closed window, or in the yard and display your lovely, festive signs. You could call them from your mobile phone to speak with them or simply speak loudly through the window glass.
3. Enjoy nature together
Getting some fresh air feels especially refreshing right now. Sit together on the porch or in front of an open window and just enjoy nature together.
If you’re not in the same household, do this virtually via video call or telephone.
4. Attend a virtual concert or show
Another experience you could enjoy together is to listen to music or attend a virtual concert.
Many musicians, orchestras, and broadway musicals are making shows available online for free.
For a list of available virtual live shows, check #5 in our article Coronavirus Virtual Experiences at Home: Animals, Music, Art, World Travel, Museums, Theme Parks.
5. Tour a museum, virtually
Art lovers may enjoy visiting a museum. This year, you can visit museums around the world and even hop from one museum to another.
Take some of the virtual museum tours we listed in #9 in our article Coronavirus Virtual Experiences at Home: Animals, Music, Art, World Travel, Museums, Theme Parks
A good conversation starter is to ask your older adult some open ended questions about the pieces they like best.
6. Relax with casual activities
Another relaxing way to spend time together, virtually or in person, is to watch a favorite movie or TV show.
Many major TV stations like ABC, NBC, and CBS offer full episodes of their shows for free on their websites and through their apps.
You could also do a jigsaw puzzle, sudoku, or crossword puzzle together. If you’re not in the same household, it doesn’t have to be the same puzzle. The goal is to enjoy an activity together.
7. Watch their favorite sports together
A sports fan would love to have company while they watch an exciting game.
A fun way to watch a game from the safety of home is to catch a replay of a game.
Signing in with your cable TV account gives you access to past games available on popular online sites like ESPN.com.
Or, use a subscription site like NBC Sports to watch a wide variety of sports. A subscription to a sports streaming service could also be a great gift for a sports enthusiast!
8. Bake or cook together
If you’re in the same household, you could bake cookies or cook a favorite dish together.
Depending on their abilities and interests, they could work side-by-side with you, prep a few simple ingredients, or observe and be your taste tester.
9. Relax with music
Another activity that can be enjoyed in person together or via video call or telephone is to listen to music together.
If you both play the same song, you can listen or even sing along together.
10. Read a book together
Whether in person or on a call, you can read aloud from a book of their choice.
You can download a variety of books online free through your local library’s online services, buy Amazon Kindle e-books, or get free e-books from Project Gutenberg.