There is one thing that can be predicted and that is criminal cases continue even in bad times like COVID-19. Here we are 12 months in to it and we have not had a criminal trial during that period.
However, the good news will be that within April and May the trials will be starting back up again. District Attorney Reid McCain explained how he and the first assistance Madison Hood are making plans. The jury pools will be meeting at the civic center to select juries, then as juries are picked then they will be moved to the courthouse for the actual trial.
He explained that in region V, the East Texas area, all District attorneys are meeting Via ZOOM to prepare for the trials. A major problem being when expert witness is requested for DPS or other labs it will take a lot of time since every county in the state has the same problems.
So many cases are settled with a plea agreement with the defendant, their attorney and his office. The attorney will bring a client and an offer will be made to as to what the punishment will be. Some cases can be disposed of through a pre-indictment manner. If that is the case it will then go before a judge for a sentence. This can be both good and bad...the good being the defendants get probation and it is served and they are released. However the bad situation being that the probation is revoked and the defendant gets the jail time that was disserved in the first place. The DA also explained that there are no deals for major assaults, sex crimes and murders.
The DA pointed our that since he took office the “violent crimes “ task force has been created. This allows area departments to share information and make better cases. Many of the cases involve area departments with overlapping jurisdictions.
Lion president Jimmie Van Norden presented McCain with a Lions writing pen. There were 19 Lions in the den plus a special birthday song to Lion retired Judge Jim Ammerman. The meeting was adjourned with prayer by Lion Paul Martin.