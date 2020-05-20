Staff Reports
Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? A drive-in theater experience is being offered this weekend in Shreveport-Bossier.
Guests can enjoy a film displayed on a 60-foot screen from the comfort of their vehicles, as well as live music from local Shreveport group, Tipsey the Band before each showing. The following movies will be shown: Black Panther, Step Brothers, Grease, Coming to America, The Lion King, and Queen and Slim. Tickets are $25 per car. Tickets can be purchased at www.universe.com. The movies will be shown at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds.
Movies will stream on Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. each night. To view the full show time schedule, visit www.universe.com.
This drive-in theater resurgence is brought you by the Social Circle, an event planning business that hosts popular community events, such as Brunchella, Rock the Clock, and more.
The purpose of this event is to allow guests a chance to gather safely and enjoy a diverse movie selection, while also adhering to social distance mandates. All guests will be instructed to remain inside vehicles once parked in their designated slots. All refreshments will be purchased via Cash App and Paypal and all staff members will wear masks and gloves.