Enoch’s Stomp in Jefferson hosted its annual Red Grape Walk Stomp and Barrel this Saturday.
Though the event looked slightly different this year due to regulations in place to protect from COVID-19, crowds still came out from across East Texas for the annual event.
About 500 people came out to the event, which offered a unique look at the wine making process, as well as live music.
A local band from Longview called Covie performed for community members during the event. For more information on Covie go to the bands Facebook page at @Covietheband.
Jonah Kral with Enoch’s Stomp said that the event staggered reservations by the hour to be sure to invite the large crowds out to the vineyard in a safe way.
“It’s great because now we have all of the deck done so we have a large amount of outdoor space where people can sit apart from each other,” Kral said. “We just have so much here we want to share it with the community.”
The event featured four stations set up in different locations across the area to respect social distancing. Each station included a short lecture, tour, educational experience, or wine and grape juice tasting.
The walk portion of the event included active participation in the wine making process. Under the guidance of Enoch’s wine ambassadors, community members picked their own mini-sample of grapes, then crush, press, adjust, and start fermentation.
As a souvenir, community members received their freshly crushed juice, which they can take home and drink as juice or let fermentation work over time to create their own wine.
The event also featured an additional grape stomping contest for couples, during which time teams would compete to see who could get the most juice out of a 20 lb. bag of grapes.