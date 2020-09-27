Marshall’s Order of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter No. 1400, has been selected to receive a $5,000 donation from Fidelity Communications as part of the company’s Up for Any Challenge campaign, supporting nonprofit organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Order of the Eastern Star’s Ruth Chapter provides meals, food and funds to those in need throughout the Marshall community. The organization also holds an annual female youth empowerment event, during which graduating female seniors receive scholarships to assist in their pursuit of higher education.
“Fidelity Communications is committed to giving back to the communities we serve, and we are honored to support The Eastern Star’s Ruth Chapter in its mission to empower young women and support their educational journey,” said Kip McVey, Fidelity’s Texas General Manager. “We recognize these women represent the future of the Marshall community and look forward to seeing their contributions to the region as they progress in their education and begin their careers.”
Kourtney Calloway, Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Chapter, said prior to Fidelity’s donation, the organization had been unable to provide any scholarships this year because all scheduled fundraisers were canceled due to the pandemic.
“This donation from Fidelity Communications will ensure that Ruth Chapter No. 1400 will be able to provide much needed assistance for graduating female seniors in the Marshall, Texas area for some time,” said Kourtney Calloway, Worthy Matron of the Eastern Star Chapter. “We appreciate Fidelity’s kindness and generosity.”