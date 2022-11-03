The Friends of Marshall Animals will be hosting a number of fundraisers throughout the week, leading to their annual fundraising event with Jordan’s Way, a national non-profit that hosts a country-wide tour of shelters each year.
This is the second time that the Marshall Pet Adoption Center and the Friends of Marshall Animals have participated in the annual Jordan’s Way fundraising campaign, called the 300 shelters tour, to assist them in raising funds for the new year.
Last year the Marshall Animal Shelter was able to raise $15,000 in support of the shelter, according to FOMA vice president Amy Owens, with the goal of doubling those funds this year.
“We want to keep doing this as long as he is willing to come and support us,” Owens said, “It’s a great event.”
Jordan’s Way will be visiting the shelter on Nov. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. to do a large fundraising push, though community members are welcome to assist in the program before that day through a wide range of opportunities.
Owens said that the FOMA are also holding a silent auction, which is live now on the group’s Facebook page through Nov. 5 and has a variety of auction items for the community to bid on.
The auction includes Rubbermaid Tupperware containers, unique soaps, handbags and other luxury goods, items for family pets, gloves, candles, artwork, vintage coke bottles and much more, all of which was donated to the group.
“It’s great because we didn’t have to spend any funds on the silent auction items, so any money that we make through that will be direct profit for the MPAC,” Owens said.
The Friends of Marshall Animals will also be hosting a penny war at the shelter starting Thursday, where community members can donate pennies to support both the cat side and the dog side to see who will win.
Owens explained that penny and dollar donations to one side will count in favor of the team, where as silver coins will count against the teams they’re voting for.
“That was people can both vote in favor of one team, and take votes away from the other team, so it’s a lot of fun,” Owens said.
Local business Pop Culture will also be assisting with the donations this year, with bags of popcorn from the store being sold at the shelter and 50 percent of the proceeds going to support the MPAC.
All of these fundraisers will culminate in the visit from Jordan’s Way on Nov. 9, where there will be a live, three-hour fundraiser. The event will feature a number of events, such as a dunk tank and pie throwing to encourage donations.
To participate in any of the ongoing fundraisers or learn more about upcoming events community members can visit the FOMA Facebook page at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfMA.