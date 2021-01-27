A little more than an hour's drive from Marshall sits East Texas wonder: Canton. Even in the midst of a pandemic, the town is offering fun, adventure and bargains at First Monday Trade Days. Canton also offers family fun with Yesterland Farms as spring approaches.
First Monday Trade Days
Deemed as the "World's Largest Flea Market" and situated on 100-acres in Canton, the trade days offer shoppers the opportunity to find just about anything their hearts desire.
With more than 5,000 vendors, today's most popular items include antiques and collectibles, furniture and home decor, arts and crafts, jewelry and vintage clothing, according to information found on firstmondaycanton.com.
Canton originated more than 150 years ago when people would ride horses to trade days in order to trade horses, livestock, dogs, tools and farm equipment, and to sell homemade items and produce, according to the website.
Now, thousands of visitors flock to trade days each month in order to find bargains, have fun and simply have the First Monday experience.
For those going to First Monday for the first time, visitors need to be aware of a few things. First, make sure you wear comfortable shoes. Since most of Canton is gravel walkways, flipflops or dress shoes are not advised. Layering clothing and applying sunscreen is also advised, especially in the spring and summer months.
Cell phones have a tendency not to work at First Monday due to crowds so it is advisable to set up a place and time to meet your family and friends in advance. Paging at trade days is only done in the event of a medical emergency or a lost child.
First Monday is held year round – rain, shine or snow. April, May, September, October and November usually provide the best weather, but great deals can be found every First Monday weekend. Be aware, the way the calendar is set for First Monday, the event is scheduled the Thursday through the weekend and through the 'First Monday.'
Upcoming dates include: Jan. 28-Jan. 31, Feb. 25-Feb. 28, April 1-April 4 and April 29 - May 2.
Though there is no admission fee for First Monday, there is a $5 parking fee.
First Monday is located at 800 First Monday Lane in Canton. Hours are sunrise to sunset. For more information go to www.firstmondaycanton.com.
Shopping and restaurant opportunities are also available in the downtown Canton area.
Yesterland Farm
For those looking for a family fun agritourism destination, Yesterland Farm's Bunnypalooza is offered during the spring months. Currently, 2021 dates are still being formulated, however, Bunnypalooza starts March 20 with tickets going on sale in early March.
During Bunnypalooza visitors can choose from a wide variety of activities including a visit with the Easter bunny, real Easter egg hunts, getting candy from the candy cannon, participating in duck races, petting baby animals, going fishing or to the farm zoo, having delicious food or going on rides at the amusement park.
Visitors can also make a stop at Bunnyville and watch as the bunnies hop around town, stopping in the Hare Salon, having breakfast at iHop, or checking into the Hoppin' Hotel, according to information found on Yesterland Farm's website.
Texas live music is also available from 1 p.m. til 4 p.m. every day that the farm is open.
The farm is located at 15410 Interstate 20 in Canton. For more information go to www.yesterlandfarm.com.
Other opportunities in Canton exist such as Splash Kingdom waterpark which is set up open in mid-July.