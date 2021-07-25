Thomas Richardson of Hallsville Lion’s Club recently received the Melvin Jones Fellow Award.
Melvin Jones founded the Lion’s Club International over 100years ago. Dr. Brandon Greer, outgoing President, presented Richardson with a special lapel pin and a large wooden plaque.
Richardson joined the club in 1974 but has been associated with it most of his life. His father, H.C. Richardson, was a charter member when the club was formed in 1946. Thomas appeared in his first club project in 1948 as a 10-year-old. It was a play at the old high school called “A Woman Wedding”. His father played the woman.
He has participated in many projects which includes winning a corn growing contest in 1952, helping sell mops and brooms and putting up street signs in the Hallsville area. In recent years he has sold adds for the Bobcat football programs, parked cars at games, and worked at the club’s annual pancake supper each spring. He also worked the cold drink booth at Hallsville Western Days. Mr. Richardson also served as director, tale twister and President in 1994-2000.
He was program chair for many years as well as chairman of Christmas Parade for over 20 years.
Richardson kept activities of the Lion’s Club before the public for 39 years. He wrote a column for the Hallsville Herald from 1979 till 2001 and the Marshall News Messenger from 2001 till 2018. He is retired from Texas Forest Service and raises cattle on Richardson land that has been in the family since the 1880’s.
Jimmy Hunt who joined Hallsville Lion’s Club in 1958 is also a past recipient of the Melvin Jones Fellow Award. The club meets at Cajun Tex in Hallsville the 1st and 3rd Monday of each month. The Hallsville club has its first woman president, Laura Hunt, a teacher at HISD. She is serving for the 2021-22 year.