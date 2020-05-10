“I get to watch those smallest moments that make a patient feel so special,” Teresa Halcomb, System Chief Nursing Officer at Christus Good Shepherd Health, said about what she enjoys about nursing the most.
As part of National Nurses Week, which is being hosted May 6-May 12, throughout the country, Halcomb set aside some time to talk to the News-Messenger.
For as long as Halcomb can remember she wanted to be a nurse. Her first memories of being a caregiver go back to her youth when she was about 6 years old, the nurse recounted.
“I grew up with my grandparents being pretty ill with heart disease,” she said. Three out of four of Halcomb’s grandparents were sick on a regular basis and as a child she would tend to them by wiping a wet washcloth over their foreheads or helping them in any way she could.
Ever since first grade, she knew when she grew up she wanted to become a nurse. Going into high school she further cemented that dream by serving as a high school nurse’s aid, learning how to take temperatures or helping with minor cuts and abrasions.
“I continued with that dream and made sure to live a really good life so I could get into nursing school,” Halcomb said. “I also made sure to keep my grades up.”
After high school, Halcomb earned her associate degree from Paris Junior College, received her Bachelor’s of Nursing degree from University of Texas at Tyler and also her graduate degree.
In her 35-year nursing career she has served in critical care nursing roles, was the Associate Chief of Nursing in Tyler for five years and has been in her current position since October 2017.
“It’s a blessing, I love what I do,” she said. “I get to affect nursing trends in a very positive way.”
For Nurses Week activities this year at Christus, Halcomb stated it has been a bit different because of complications associated with the COVID-19 virus.
“It really wasn’t about anything monetary this year,” she said. “But more about emphasizing that we all have a safe place to practice medicine.”
Community members helped show their love for nurses — both in Marshall and in Longview — with their kids drawing pictures, sending cards, praying over the nurses, showering them with enormous amounts of food along with many local establishments giving away free meals to healthcare workers.
The hospital itself provided some cupcakes and a variety of gifts for its nursing team.
“Year 2020 is the year of the nurse,” Halcomb said. When things get more normalized the Christus system plans to host a large barbecue for its nursing staff and employees.
The hospital isn’t the only one singing the praises of the Christus nursing staff, as they have been called front line and essential workers throughout the United States.
“Nurses are silent heroes. This is what we do,” she said. “We are use to being caregivers not receivers and to get so much awareness from our communities is incredibly humbling.”
As far as how COVID-19 has changed the approach to nursing, Halcomb said, one of the most interesting parts is how creative nurses have had to become, both from the standpoint of wearing PPE for full shifts to having to figure out how to accomplish virtual visits with family members.
“It’s been really great to watch our nurses and the creativity that has taken place,” she said. “Working together has been super. Their creativity, selflessness and fearlessness along with their unwavering commitment to those that they are working with is like nothing else I’ve ever seen.”
Halcomb stated in the beginning with COVID no one knew the degree of how many cases or what those cases would be. One of the greatest challenges for nurses right now is having to wear PPE all the time, not a best practice that they were accustomed to prior to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s constantly evolving,” she said, regarding the information and best practices that are updated for the medical professionals. “I’m very, very excited where we are today that we are creating best practices that we can offer patients in this community.”
While critical care is something nurses do on a regular basis, having to learn to reach out and provide comfort through technology with family members was a new challenge in the beginning. Now virtual resources such as ZOOM and Facetime are ‘old hat’ to the nursing staff and just a way of life.
“Family members and that connection promotes healing,” she said. “We are seeing 94 to 95 percent of our patients getting to go home after this and that is terrific to see.”
Regarding common misconceptions about nurses, Halcomb shared a couple with the News-Messenger.
First, the industry is no longer a female-dominated field and there are many male nurses in the world. The second one is that nurses are like a physician’s assistant. They aren’t, she said.
“We are their partners. When we see a change in a patient, we then tell the provider and they tell us to act on that,” Halcomb said. “We are their eyes and ears. We specialize just like physicians do. There are all kinds of nurses with many specializations.”
Halcomb wanted to leave with one final thought including sending lots of love out to Marshall and Longview for their support to the medical staff and nurses.
“Continue to pray for us, especially in Marshall,” she said. “Please do remember to wear your masks and wash you hands to help diminish the case numbers.”