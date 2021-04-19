The Woodlawn Community Center met Monday, April 5. The guest speaker was Pct. 4 Harrison County Commissioner Jay Ebarb.
Ebarb spoke on the proposed County Assistance District, which may impose a sales tax in areas outside of incorporated cities; thus, providing an additional resource to help fund some needed county services.
Dina Womack, president of the Woodlawn Community Center, welcomed him.
She also welcomed County Treasurer Sherry Rushing, Fire Marshal Duana “DJ” Couch, and Road Administrator Luke Davis to the meeting.
Refreshments were served.