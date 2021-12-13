A champion for the community is what the Jack Dillard Sr. family has been, which is why the Harrison County Extension Agency honored the Dillard family as the agency’s “Volunteer of the Year.”
The presentation was made during the Harrison County Commissioners Court meeting last Tuesday.
“They have just truly been very supportive of us down through the years,” said County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald.
“Not only are they advocates for agriculture and the youth for our community but also the community, as a whole, for community development,” said County Extension Agent Matt Garrett.
“They love Harrison County and everything about it, and relish when something great happens to the county,” he said.
For both McDonald and Garrett, the first people that welcomed them into the community were members of the Dillard family, specifically Jack Dillard Sr., a longtime auctioneer, farmer and agriculture advocate.
“I came here in 2008, and he was one of the first people to ever call me and comment on my news articles,” McDonald said, referring to her weekly column.
“He was always supportive of the TEEA (Texas Extension Education Association) Ladies Cornbread and Beans (luncheon), and the different things the ladies were doing,” she added.
Garrett experienced a similar welcoming upon his arrival to Marshall in the ‘90s.
“I moved to Marshall in 1991, and one of the first families I met was the Jack Dillard family and they were very welcoming, very helpful and have been ever since,” said Garrett. “And what I admired about Mr. Jack as well as the entire family is they were advocates — not only for agriculture — but more importantly for the youth of our community.”
McDonald said when it came to supporting the 4-H program’s annual Farm City Week, the extension agency could always count on the Dillards.
“He was always motivating and encouraging,” she said of Dillard Sr.
As the “voice of agriculture,” Dillard Sr., who is also a legendary auctioneer and owner and operator of Double D Auction Service, always contributed his skills for years as auctioneer for Farm City Week.
“Jack was one of the founding members of the board that got it started,” Garrett said, noting Farm City Week has been in existence for more than 50 years ago.
She said Dillard Sr. also always made sure the program had enough money to finance the 4-H students’ trip to the State 4-H roundup competition, as well.
“That’s a state competition where kids from all over the state of Texas go to Texas A&M campus in College Station for about a week, and whatever money we received from the Farm Bureau we would help each child individually to pay their registration fee, hotel fee or to help with gas,” said McDonald. “He always made sure we had that.”
McDonald noted that Dillard Sr.’s son, Jim Dillard, who runs the Dillard Feed Store, has been a great supporter of the extension agency’s “Learn, Grow, Eat and Go” program, making sure participating students are equipped with what they need.
“Jim always made sure we had supplies,” said McDonald. “Jim donated these big, brown tubs and didn’t charge us a penny. All we had to do was buy soil.”
“After the pandemic, Jim didn’t have to do that. He didn’t have to make that donation because supplies cost so much, everything is going up — feed, the price of gas; and the money I use for that program is federally funded. So, I just truly appreciate that,” said McDonald. “He does it because he likes kids.”
“They just really have a heart and a passion for kids — period,” McDonald said of the Dillard family.
McDonald said Dillards Feed House has been a major sponsor of many of the extension agency’s events.
“I know when Matt started in 2015 we did a 4-H awareness day. We had purchased T-shirts and then, again, the Dillard family and the feed store was a major sponsor for that and the extension festival we had back in September,” she said.
Jack Jr. has been instrumental as well, staying very active with the 4-H students at Waskom ISD and preparing them for Farm City Week, McDonald noted.
“The entire family always comes through for Farm City Week,” said McDonald. “They’re just very deserving.”
McDonald said Dillard’s late wife, Burniece, was also a great cheerleader of the program, prior to her passing.
“I had an opportunity to meet her before she passed away,” said McDonald. “She was very supportive and complimentary.
“That entire family just has truly been a big support of what we do up here and then just helping us to maintain and go to the next level,” said McDonald.