The Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council not only serves the community at large through free reading promotion programs, but also has specific services and programs to assist the Hispanic community in everything from earning their U.S. citizenship, to learning English as a second language.
In honor of the annual Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, the News Messenger spoke with Marshall-Harrison County Literacy Council Executive Director Karen Bickerdike to discuss the different services and programs, which are free of charge, to help Hispanic community members learn how to communicate effectively, earn a living and earn U.S. citizenship.
Citizenship test
For several years now, the council has offered free, one on one tutoring and assistance for Hispanic, and other nationalities, community members as they study and prepare for the U.S. citizenship test, Bickerdike said.
“Our services are all mainly offered through the help of volunteer tutors,” she said. “We pair individuals up one on one with a tutor as they prepare to take the citizenship test.”
Bickerdike said the citizenship test prep tutoring is a self-paced service that progresses as the individual feels they have mastered the material.
“The pace of the tutoring completely depends on the individual,” she said. “They meet with the tutor and go over the questions. They usually meet about twice a week for about an hour to an hour and a half each time.”
Bickerdike said as a non-profit organization, the council relies heavily on volunteers and the U.S. citizenship tutoring is the same.
“We are always, always in the need of more volunteers,” she said. “We try to make things here as one on one as possible and that means the more volunteers we have, the more people we can help. It also creates freedom for the individuals to work at their own pace.”
Bickerdike said while all volunteers from all backgrounds are welcome, the council is especially in need of bilingual — Spanish and English speaking — volunteers.
“We welcome all volunteers, being bilingual is definitely not a requirement, but it does help in some instances,” Bickerdike said. “We have a volunteer, Joyce Hammers, who, through tutoring a Spanish speaking individual, was able to learn Spanish and the individual she was tutoring was able to learn English, so it’s definitely not a requirement that volunteers are bilingual.”
English tutoring
In addition to the U.S. citizenship test tutoring, the council also offers English as a second language classes and tutoring.
“Immersion in a language is always the best way to learn a new language,” Bickerdike said. “One of the benefits of one on one tutoring is it allows for that immersion to happen. Learning a language is difficult and my heart goes out to anyone learning a new language — I applaud them for doing it.”
Bickerdike said the council has a special, proven curriculum to teach English as a second language.
“It’s a sequential curriculum program and it’s open to anyone,” she said. “Our class meets every Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. here at our location and it is free. People are welcome to come in at any point in the curriculum.”
In addition to its English as a second language classes, the council also offers English as a second language classes to the parents of Marshall Early Childhood Center students from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the MECC facility.
“That curriculum teaches the MECC parents how to communicate with the school, their child’s teacher, or how to communicate health needs if they visit a doctor or healthcare facility,” Bickerdike said. “A lot of parents are intimidated speaking to their child’s school or teacher but it is especially hard if there is also a language barrier. We want the parents to feel comfortable and confident speaking to their child’s teacher and school and in addition to learning to English as a second language to communicate with the school, they learn how to communicate within the community for healthcare needs, medication needs, in their workplace, or for emergency calls.”
The MECC English as a second language classes are a brand new concept that just began again last week at the school.
“We just started back up with our in person classes last week and prior to the pandemic, we had about 15 to 18 parents per class at MECC and we had about 10 to 12 per class for our Saturday ESL classes at our location,” she said. “The council opened back up from the pandemic in April but even during the pandemic, we held virtual classes to help people.”
The ESL class held on Saturdays consists of four levels and books and people are welcome to begin the class at any time by showing up.
“Our instructor is very good at including all skill levels,” Bickerdike said. “The program is also very effective because it has the students speak the language and encourages them to practice orally, rather learning through worksheets. When learning a new language, it takes oral practice of that language for mastery. The classes include a lot of communicating, positive reinforcement and encouragement. There are a lot of conversations and interactions in the classroom.”
GED
The council also offers GED tutoring for test preparation for the general education diploma, which is a high school diploma equivalency.
“We also do one on one tutoring to help people take their GED test and it can be taken in Spanish,” Bickerdike said. “The GED tutoring includes a pre-test and based on the results, we pair the individual with a tutor based on the subject matter they need the most tutoring in.”
Throughout the pandemic, the GED tutoring also continued through Zoom meetings.
“We had several individuals earn their GED throughout the pandemic after taking part in our tutoring,” Bickerdike said. “We have also seen a big increase in participation in the GED test prep tutoring since the pandemic began.”
She said, like the U.S. citizenship test prep tutoring, the GED test prep tutoring is self-paced by the individual and is done on a one on one basis.
“Our tutors are flexible and understand people are working and have families,” Bickerdike said.
Volunteers
Bickerdike said due to the increase in participation of the GED test prep tutoring and other services offered by the council, an increase in the need for volunteers and tutors has also happened.
“We will visit one on one with volunteers interested in tutoring and and offer one on one tutor training,” she said. “We only have one requirement of our volunteers and tutors and that’s that you have to care about people. If you care about people, we have a place for you here.”
Those interested in the services or classes offered by the council, or those interested in volunteering or tutoring for the council, may contact Bickerdike at 903-0962 or visit the council location from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, located at 114 East Grand Avenue in Marshall.
Interested parties can also visit the council’s website at www.marshallliteracy.org or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/marshallliteracy