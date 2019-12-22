The Harrison Extension Education Association blessed two local charities with $550 apiece for the holiday season.
One of the recipients was the Empty Stocking Fund, which has been “filling empty stockings”, providing Christmas for Harrison County children in need since 1914. The check was accepted by Empty Stocking Director Lea McGee.
The other recipient was Mission Marshall, which houses and operates the Marshall Food Pantry. The check was accepted by Mission Marshall Director Misty Scott.
Donations were presented by Harrison County Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald and Texas Extension Education Association members Denise Drew and Claudie Campbell.