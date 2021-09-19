The Harrison County Hispanic Lions Club had big plans for the year 2020 when they officially formed in December 2019.
When complications to those plans came about due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the group refocused and worked to keep community members safe and informed throughout the unprecedented time.
President and founder of the organization Orlando Valle said that when they initially formed, the group was focused on starting a health fair and offering more scholarships to local Hispanic students.
“We had the health fair all ready to go, and then we heard about COVID in late February,” Valle said.
It was then that the group started getting calls from vendors canceling for the fair, which they eventually chose to cancel along with planned blood drive events.
“It was hard because we were excited,” Valle said. “But then we just pulled back and reorganized and asked what can we do?”
Reorganizing meetings to be hosted virtually through Zoom, the group worked to identify the needs of the Hispanic community as they faced the COVID-19 pandemic.
The group decided to work to do their part to get information regarding COVID-19 accessible to all community members, both English and Spanish speaking, and utilized social media to do it.
The group started hosting Facebook Live interviews with local officials like County Judge Chad Sims, as well as updated information on COVID-19 case numbers and vaccine locations, all available also in Spanish.
“We have a lot of people who are non-English speakers, who do not have access to public information for that reason, and we want to help bridge that gap,” Valle said.
The group continued with those Facebook Live sessions as the year went on, expanding the videos to include information regarding the local sheriff and police departments as well as Marshall Independent School District.
“We started working with MISD and with the parents of local students, to help bridge the gap between the school districts and the Spanish speaking residents, who don’t have access to a lot of this information,” Valle said.
The group was also able to host fundraisers to help fund their first scholarships in 2020, offering two $250 to local students, which Valle said that they want to continue to grow and expand on in the future.
“We want to offer more, and for more money, as we continue to grow,” he said.
He said that since the group began, they have gotten a lot of positive feedback in the community for the work they have done, even though a lot of it was not initially planned.
“So many people have personally come up to me and said thank you for what you’re doing,” Valle said. “I think it’s because the need for these resources and all of this information was there, and we were able to address that need.”
The group has been able to partner with the local Elks Lodge, where they meet on the second Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m.
The two groups also partnered to host a school supplies drive event in 2020 to assist local families with the costs of school supplies.
Valle said that the group meets weekly and not monthly like most Lions Clubs do, as to be more accessible to working community members.
Additionally, the group is always looking to add more volunteers to their organization. Anyone interested in getting involved in the group can go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/hispaniclionsHC/ to learn more.
“We are focused on community involvement and volunteering,” Valle said. “Everyone is welcome.”