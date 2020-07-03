Staff Reports
The Marshall Rotary held their 101st installation banquet Thursday, June 25 at Central Perks. Jerry Pye was installed at the new Marshall Rotary president for the 2020-21 year that began July 1.
Past District Governor Ted Huffhines installed the new officers and incoming District 5830 Governor Jack Welge recognized guests and past presidents of the club. Sam Moseley provided the keynote speaker for the event. Moseley gave an entertaining speech on leadership and change and what it takes to be successful, listing several key point to accomplish growth. He spoke of Thomas Edition and A. B. Dick and how they saw opportunities to accomplished change and success.
Past president Barbara Judkins remarks were given by Louraiseal McDonald as Judkins was unable to attend due to health reasons.
“With the closing of my year comes a new year where everything is possible. I like the fact that the administration changes annually. It allows new voices to be heard that bring about new innovations and ideas. You will never dissuade me from the notion that is a contributing factor to Rotary’s longevity,” Judkins said.
Judkins said that she enjoyed her year as president and that it started off with a flourish as nothing could beat the Centennial Celebration of Marshall Rotary. The club earned the Presidential Citation during Judkins term as president, the fifth year in a row the club has accomplished that honor. She thanked many members for their help during her year as president ending her remarks saying it was an honor to have served as president.
Pye spoke of the impact of Marshall Rotary on the local and international community.
In the coming year, the club will provide funds for ETBU to complete a meeting room at the School of Nursing in the old Hotel Marshall, provide dictionaries for third graders in Marshall, provide funds to buy food for the Mission Marshall among other local projects. Internationally the club will work with Rotary Clubs in Mexico to provide an Ultrasound Machine for a local health clinic and elementary school bathroom for over 400 students and 40 teachers.
The incoming president stated the key to any successful organization is involvement by the members and the community and our members need to be recognized for accomplishments.
“The Marshall Rotary Club must be involved in the community and our Flags program will give us the financial strength to help the community plus be an active partner in Marshall. At the same time, we must have fun as both members and club and be that shining light on the hill for the betterment of Marshall and our members,” Pye said.