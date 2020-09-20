Shreveport Aquarium will offer a haunted pirate adventure with chills, thrills and of course, gills from Oct. 1 through 31. The aquarium’s month-long Halloween celebration is appropriate for kids of all ages during the day before 5 p.m. and a scarier “After Dark” version will be available on weekends from 5 – 8 p.m. for ages over 12.
The Aquarium has gone all out on the Halloween décor this year with some help from the folks at NecroManor. Guests will be welcomed by a giant kraken at the entrance and the inside will be transformed into a pirate ghost ship with 3D shipwreck silhouettes, pirate skeletons, fog, obstacles, glowing eyes and so much more. Kids will be asked to help find Captain Barnacle's lost pirate treasure, and along the way they will encounter all kids of cool and creepy sea creatures, a pumpkin patch, a trail of ghostly riddles and other surprises.
The new Red River treasure ghost mine will also be available. In addition to searching for the pirate treasure, treasure hunters can search for their very own gems, gold and fossils using the old miner’s technique of sifting and washing material through a 35 ft sluice.
“We realize due to COVID there probably wasn’t going to be a lot of Halloween activities for the kids to enjoy so we came up with a COVID friendly pirate adventure theme where the kids can tour the facility safely with their families and still get to participate in the thrills and chills we all enjoy this time of year,” says General Manager Jason Coffel. “The difference is we also have gills! Kids and parents can check out the real-life underwater creatures of the deep, like bat stars, wolf eels, sharks and we've even got some that animals glow in the dark, are covered in spikes or coated in toxic slime!”
For the littlest guests who might scare easily, on Monday - Saturday the lights will be turned up from opening time until noon. Daytime admission prices are $15 for ages 13+, $12 for ages 3-12 and kids 2 and under are free.
Mutiny AFTER DARK!
NecroManor actors "Creeps of the Deep" will be onsite providing the scare of a lifetime for those who are not faint of heart on Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. beginning Oct. 9. Tour the A-SCAREium along with zombie pirates, swamp monsters and other terrifying undead creatures from below the sea. Tickets for the After Dark attraction are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Recommended age is 12+.
Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. Due to COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, the aquarium is limiting tickets which must be purchased online, in advance. Guests must wear face coverings and are encouraged to social distance while touring the facility. For more information, hours visit [www.shreveportaquarium.com]www.shreveportaquarium.com