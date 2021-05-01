The Marshall Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will present its 2021 Jabberwock Court on June 12. Two Marshall High School students are vying for the title of Miss Jabberwock.
Marshall Mavette and graduating senior Samantha Anderson is the daughter of Sharon and Marvin Anderson and plans to major in animal science.
Mahogani Wilson, an MHS junior and volleyball star player, is the daughter of Kandilyn and Delvin Wilson and is aspiring to complete a pediatric nursing degree.
Their donor letters are available on the Marshall Alumnae Chapter’s website: macdst1944godaddysites.com.
For over 50 years, this local chapter’s scholarship fundraiser has on average raised over $10,000 annually for high school juniors and seniors and college freshmen in support of their college education.