It was a cool dark March night in 1930. Colorful lights were strung across businesses, and bright spotlights illuminated the façades of the newly built Paramount Theatre and Hotel Marshall. This was done in celebration of the progress of a rising modern city’s “Million Dollar Program of Progress.” Bryan Blalock, secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, said that the celebration “marks the start of Marshall on its march to its rightful place as the metropolis of East Texas.” From our vantage point in 2021, we know no such march took place, but far from being now ironic hyperbole, that aspiration has always been a part of the Marshallite identity.
Hotel Marshall’s original roof tile color was selected to contrast against the blue sky and match the theme of the Pine Terrace Roof Garden, according to a letter from Gail K. Beil’s collection of papers where the hotel manager relayed his consultations with the owner about the building’s design to a friend.
Hotel Marshall is often claimed to have been the tallest building in East Texas when it was built, but there were buildings of comparable height in Texarkana and Paris — including its sister hotel — The Gibraltar. There was no standard for measuring height at the time. Even now that there are standards, some subjectivity remains in such measurements. Hotel Marshall could gain an entire story by measuring its height on its southside where its basement entrance is at ground level. In 1932, the addition of the People’s National Bank Building to Tyler’s skyline made the debate exclusive to historians.
In anticipation of Hotel Marshall’s opening, its developers, the Pethybridge Hotel Company, took out an ad on New Year’s Day 1930, which in part read “A Greater Hotel for A Greater Marshall.” One could be faulted for thinking this was just a self-interested pre-cursor to Bryan Blalock’s enthusiasm, but a promotional brochure for Marshall from the late 19th century reads, “cities, like men, shape their destinies.” It is a line Audrey D. Kariel often quoted. She even included it in her last speech as mayor.
In promotional materials for the Paramount, care was taken to outline, in great detail, it’s state-of-the-art air-conditioning, projection and sound systems. Alma Burba, the News Messenger’s Society editor, wrote a preview of the architecture and interior design of the Paramount. For Burba, there was a “Wonderland Within the New Paramount”; it’s gray leather seats, statues in recesses, silver-domed foyer, night-sky ceilings and filagree chandeliers all gave her the impression of a “castle in Spain.”
Charles “Buddy” Rogers, the star of the Paramount’s debut film Young Eagles, attended the grand opening. Many businesses took out ads congratulating the Paramount on its opening. An ad for the E.K. Scott Plumbing Company expresses congratulations while announcing that they installed the Paramount’s plumbing. A few pages later, an ad placed by Joe Weisman and Company, wishes the Paramount “as many years in Marshall” as they then had.
The Paramount and Hotel Marshall were not the last grand openings the business community celebrated through ads: the Sears Building, Marshall National Bank remodel, Marshall National Motor Bank, the Hibernia Building and then the new First National Bank Building all received praise from local business around their grand openings. For these newer buildings, the News Messenger even made graphics of the new architecture available for the ads.
Before the Million Dollar Program of Progress, street paving and expansion in Marshall was piecemeal and often needed funds were raised from the general public. Even well known African-Americans, including Matthew W. Dogan and H.B. Pemberton, were regular contributors and promoters of these efforts. Their names were placed alongside lists of prominent citizens in the News Messenger, although being in the Jim Crow South, the list of VIPs was segregated.
Dating from the moment Peter Whetstone placed his X on our founding documents, he set about establishing our first educational institutions — despite his own illiteracy. This hot-tempered man wanted Marshall’s children to be cultured readers. One of my earliest memories is sitting in the backseat on the drive home as a toddler and seeing Hotel Marshall and the Hibernia Building towering over me as the Old Courthouse came into view. Admittedly, they are smaller buildings now, but they are still great buildings and Marshall icons. Our vantage point in 2021 may make such optimism seem ironic but we also need to remember something important — the story is not over.