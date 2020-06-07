JEFFERSON — While Jefferson’s annual Salute to America Fourth of July Celebration has been canceled this summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the city’s Texas Opera House Theatre Players have stepped up to host the USO Show Vintage July Fourth event.
The theater group will host two live shows at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. on July 4 at the VFW Post 10373, located at 1399 Highway 59 South in Jefferson. The show is a collaboration of the theater company, the VFW Post 10373 and the American Legion Post 304.
“The evening will be a skit and musical review of USO shows from World War I, World War II, up to the Korean War, featuring local and area actor and singers as notable personalities such as Bob Hope, Mae West, Abbott and Costello, Marilyn Monroe, and others who entertained the troops repeatedly throughout the war years,” the theater company’s founding director Marcia Thomas said.
“You can expect to hear some of the funniest sketches that regularly showed up on radio and in film as well as television in the later years,” she said. “Skits such as ‘Who’s On First,’ comedy from the Burns and Allen team and popular songs from their respective eras will be performed in the show that will run a little over one hour using the dance floor, which will be turned into a stage reminiscent of the vintage traveling USO shows.”
Tickets for the shows are $18 per person or $10 per student and may be purchased online at http://www.jeffersonoperahousetheatreplayers.com/ or by calling 903-665-8243.
Proceeds from the shows will go to the Texas Opera House Theatre Players and to the Memorial Wall in downtown Jefferson.
“The two performances will, in fact, raise more funds for the monument maintenance and upkeep as well as for the theater group which opened its 31st season with a two-person play in November and a recent radio show re-creation in May,” Thomas said.