The Marshall Lions Club met July 7 at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill where members ordered from the menu.
President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. Lion Jimmie asked Lion Patrick Owens to lead Lions in singing “Home On The Range” and “America.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Guests included Helton Poindexter, guest of Lion B.J. Fletcher. Lion Robert said the count for the day in the Den is 17.
The Thought For the Day: “May we think of Freedom; not as the right to do as we Please, But as the opportunity to do what is Right.”
President told Lions that Marshall Lions Club had received a donation of $300 from Cypress Women’s Club.
President Van Norden then called on Tail Twister, Chris Horsley. First thing — he fined all the funeral persons $1, along with various other fines.
He wanted for the club to celebrate Alan and Natalie Grantham’s 27th Wedding Anniversary. The club sang our Happy Song to help them in their celebration!
Lion Robert presented a pin for membership to Alan Grantham and a pin to Richard Gaulden.
President Jimmie called on Lion Robert Wood, who introduced Harrison County Sheriff Tom McCool. Sheriff Tom said he appreciates what Lions Club has done for the Sheriff’s Department over the years he’s been in office and before.
He reported that his Deputies are not “heavy-handed,” in their support of business and private property owners.
Sheriff McCool said he came into office in January, 2001, with the bombings in New York happening in September 2001.
He touched on the racial matters currently being reported on, and said it is quiet for now.
He told about the beautiful statue of the Confederate Soldier on the East side of the Courthouse Grounds. It is to commemorate the 400 men who did not come back from the Civil War, local people all. It was placed in 1905 and paid for by local citizens.
A Commissioner’s Court meeting is to be held on Tuesday and this will be discussed, and he said extreme left and right factions will be on hand. He reported that Law Enforcement presence will be low.
He also touched briefly touched on three missing women in Harrison County.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Marshall Lions and said with everybody’s help, she would lead the Club to the best of her ability and adjourned the meeting.