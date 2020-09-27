The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill. President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. She asked Lion Paul Martin to open the meeting with prayer. She appointed Lion Stephen Lane to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags, and Lion Alan Grantham to lead Lions in singing “On Top of Old Smokey” and “America.”
Lion Tamer Robert Coleman welcomed Lions and guest Cindy Owens, wife of Lion Patrick Owens to the meeting, advising the club that there were 18 members and three guests. The only birthday is Lion Patrick Owens, who will celebrate his 74th birthday this week. The Thought for the Day is: “When someone tries to trigger you by insulting you or by doing or saying something that irritates you, take a deep breath and switch off your ego. Remember that if you are easily offended, you are easily manipulated!”
Tail Twister Lion Chris Horsley joked with the club and auctioned a leader dog pen brought by Lion Stacy Bowen. He asked several questions about the Lions Club – revealing Lions Club was started in 1917 by Melvin Jones, who owned and operated an insurance agency in Chicago. He invited fellow businessmen to better serve the community — “International Association of Lions Clubs” later to be named “Lions Clubs International. Marshall Lions Club was organized in 1938.
It was announced that next week’s speaker will explain the various propositions on the ballot in the upcoming elections.
President Jimmie asked Program Chair for September, Lion Patrick Owens to introduce his speakers, Patty Brady and Kim Durham, with Community Healthcare. Patty is Lion Patrick’s daughter. She advised that Community Healthcare was established in 1970 as Gregg-Harrison MHMR and now goes by its new name, and serves nine counties in East Texas. With a staff of 500 people they have 40 different programs ranging from birth to the end of life.
Kim divulged they had received a grant from FEMA to cover services occasioned by COVID-19, as everybody has been affected in one way or another – such as high school seniors not being able to graduate, without closure to their high school career. She said 40,000 college students have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Domestic violence and child abuse has increased.
Kim and Patty related that CHS encourages everyone to work together to get through this pandemic as many people have no resources when facing problems. They encouraged everyone to take care of themselves so they can help others.
Both ladies answered many questions from Lions Club members.
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Patti and Kim for an interesting program and presented them with a Lions writing pen. She closed the meeting with prayer and adjourned the meeting.