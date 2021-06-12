Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, June 8 at Jose Tequila’s Mexican Restaurant. Happy Birthday was “sung” to Lion Robert Wood who turned 80 years old. Lion Chris Horsley presented him with a pair of old man socks and cupcakes were shared by his daughters Lion Shana and Lion Lori.
Christian Metcalfe, with LifeShare Blood Center, shared that blood donations are needed to help those who are battling cancer, enduring sickle cell disease, undergoing surgery or suffering through a traumatic injury. He asked that you join us at Fresh Air medical supply, 1306 S. Washington in Marshall on Wednesday, June 23 from noon to 5 p.m. to donate. You can text “donate” to 999-777 to receive texts from LifeShare or visit LifeShare.org.
The speaker, Mitchel Whitington, a resident of Jefferson, wanted to be a writer since he was 19 years old. It wasn’t until he was 40 that he began his writing career. He wrote mostly historical novels and related material.
That is, until one morning about three years ago, he received a phone call from John Curington, “looking for someone to help me tell my story.” People call often wanting his help writing their story and he turns them down. So, he declined the offer until he heard, “I was H.L. Hunt’s right-hand man for many years, and I believe that he could have had an influence on the deaths of John F Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy, and Jimmy Hoffa.” That got his attention! But wait, there are all kinds of theories out there on the subject, the mob did it, the aliens in UFOs did it. How could he know this wasn’t another conspiracy theorist? He researched MrCurington and found that he was exactly who he said he was, met with him and that is how the book H.L. Hunt Motive and Opportunity was born.
Curington was the go-to-man for Hunt, an oil billionaire and the richest person in the world in the 1960s. See, Hunt hated JFK and his family for their stand against “Big Oil” and LBJ was the connection Hunt need to keep his oil flowing.
Hunt also had ties to the mofia and other underworld characters. Curington pieces it all together in his book. We promise you will be surprised at the connections but we don’t want to spoil all the fun. Buy the book, you won’t put it down and I bet you will read it in one day. It is available on Amazon or Kindle and will not disappoint.
Marshall Lions Club thanks Lion Chris Horsley for his efforts in providing quality programs.