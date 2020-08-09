The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Aug. 4, at the meeting room of Jose Tequila’s Grill and heard from longtime Marshall referee Mac Abney.
President Jimmie Van Norden called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones, and opened the meeting with prayer. She appointed Lion Patrick Owens to lead the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags, and to lead Lions in singing “When the Saints Go Marching In” and “America.”
Acting Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed Lions and guests to the meeting. Lion Patrick said the count for the day in the Den is 13. The Thought for the Day is “NOTICE: Some people would like you to believe that due to the current Pandemic the light at the end of the tunnel has been turned off until further notice!”
President Jimmie then called on Tail Twister, Chris Horsley. Lion Chris announced that Lions Richard and Melinda Gaulden celebrate their wedding anniversary, and Lion Debbie Gary and Cindy Owens, spouse of Lion Patrick Owens will celebrate birthdays! Lion President Jimmie wants Lions to help her granddaughter, Chloe Dunlap, in celebrating her 13th birthday on July 25th with a surprise party! Jimmie also mentioned that Austin Hall, her grandson, has accepted a coaching position with the Carthage Bulldogs.
President Jimmie called on Lion Stan Spence to introduce longtime Marshall Referee Abney. Mac is a CPA in Marshall with his wife Claudia. Lion Stan told Lions that Mr. Abney has refereed many games over the years, including high school and college. Abney reported to Lions, “Rules are meant to be bent; they are also meant to be changed. He reported that College football made a slew of changes in the offseason prior to the 2020-21 season and with the discussions and decisions are several rules that would have affected the outcome of games in previous season, particularly in the big-time rivalry games near the end of the season.
These rules were approved by the NCAA Football Rules Committee and the Playing Rules Oversite Panel in April, and were written by Steve Shaw, the rules editor for the NCAA Football Rules Committee. Abney reported that certain ejected players will be allowed to stay on the sidelines, having been previously been sent to the locker room. Players charged with fighting, two unsportsmanlike conduct fouls or flagrant personal fouls are reclassified as fouls requiring ejection.
Other rule changes included players numbering – Rule 1-4-2. With the recognized popularity of the single digit numbers, the digit “0’ is added as a legal number. However, any number to be preceded by “0” such as “07 “ or “00” remains illegal. Jersey violations under rule 1-4-5 requires a second jersey meeting this rule. Abney said that zippers, Velcro, clasps or other fasteners are not allowed.
Abney gave many rule changes involving the 2020 football season including Targeting – Disqualified Player (Rule 2-27-12), Pregame Warmup (Rule 3-1-1), Defensive Team Substitution Infraction (Rule 3-5-3), Defensive Linemen on Scrimmage Kick Plays (Rule 6-3-14), Unfair Tactics (Rule 9-2-2), which states no more than two squad members may be assigned or wear the same jersey number (there were no limits to duplicate numbers in previous seasons. It constitutes Unsportsmanlike Conduct charged against the Head Coach – the players must immediately correct the numbering and report the change.
One other change, according to Mr. Abney involves Instant Replay Review Time (Rule 12-6-2). The expectation is that the Instant Replay Official will not exceed two minutes to complete a review. If the review has end-of-game impact or has multiple aspects as a part of the review, it should be completed efficiently but will have no stated time limit.
Some rules involving the current Pandemic include no coin toss!
President Jimmie Van Norden thanked Mr. Abney, presented him with a Lions writing pen. She asked Lion Dudley Swofford to close with prayer and adjourned the meeting.