The Marshall Lions Club met Tuesday, Dec. 17 at the Panola-Harrison meeting room. A luncheon of grilled chicken breasts and all the fixins was served by Catfish Express Catering.
President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions. Lion Robert asked Lion P. A. Almquist to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the U.S. and Texas flags led by Lion Tim Young. ”You’re a Grand Old Flag” and “America” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Dare Westmoreland, and accompanied on the piano by Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed all to the meeting. Guests included Donna Lane, spouse of Lion Stephen Lane. The count for the day in the Den is 22. The Thought for the Day is: “The straight and narrow path might be wider if more people used it!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines and told a couple of jokes, bringing laughter to the meeting. He auctioned a denim shirt with a Lions emblem which had belonged to long-time Lion Butch Hussey and donated by Lion Jimmie Van Norden.
Lion Brenda Wood was the winning bidder. Lion Chris told Lions that Lion James Thompson will celebrate his birthday on December 31. Lion Chris fined him for not holding out to be the first baby born in January. He appointed Lion Ted Beauchamp to lead the club in our “Happy Song” to him.
President Wood reminded Lions that they will not meet again until Jan. 7, 2020, since next week will be Christmas Eve and the following week is New Year’s Eve.
President Wood called on Program Chair for December, Lion Kent Reeves. He introduced two ladies: Melinda Boyd, who lives in Marshall.
She has taught music lessons here for many years. Her mother used to play the piano with Mrs. Lois Faust for the Lions Loonies. She serves as the Music Minister at First United Methodist Church in Atlanta and also serves as Vice-President of the Marshall Music Club. The second was Brenda Ford, married to Jeff Ford, has two grown sons and one granddaughter. She is currently president of the Texas Federated Music Clubs, and volunteers at assisted living homes with music.
Melinda Boyd began the program playing guitar and singing “Christmas Time’s Acomin’” followed by “Winter Wonderland.”
The third selection sung by Melinda was “Santa Claus is Back in Town” and the fourth song was the haunting “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem.” Few people today realize the popular Christmas song “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem” was written by the late R. Fisher Boyce in a Middle Tennessee milk barn in the early part of the 20th century and has been recorded by many artists.
Brenda Ford sang a rendition of “What Child is This?” accompanied on the piano by Melissa. The two then played several Christmas Carols and led Lions in singing them including Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Silver Bells, Jingle Bells and White Christmas. Brenda explained that this song reminds her of her parents finally coming to visit them in Marshall from Corpus Christi in 2000. She said that when they arrived they found out that it has snowed in Corpus, but not in Marshall – Brenda revealed that they were very disappointed not to have been home when it snowed!
They continued leading Lions in singing “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” “Silent Night” and concluded their program with “O Holy Night.”
Program Chairman Kent Reeves presented the two ladies with a Lions writing pen and thanked them for their very entertaining program.
President Wood adjourned the meeting after a closing prayer by Lion James Thompson.