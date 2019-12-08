The Marshall Lions Club met at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Panola-Harrison meeting room, 410 E. Houston. A luncheon deep-fried catfish and all the fixins was served Catfish Express Catering.
President Robert Wood called the meeting to order and welcomed Lions with a reminder to turn off or silence cell phones. Lion Robert asked Lion Ken Poindexter to open the meeting with prayer, followed the Pledges of Allegiance to the US and Texas flags led by Lion Tim Young. Two Christmas songs ”Joy to the World” and “The First Noel” were sung with gusto, led by song leader Lion Kent Reeves, and accompanied on the piano by Lion Stacy Bowen.
Lion Tamer Patrick Owens welcomed all to the meeting. Guests included Donna Lane, spouse of Lion Stephen Lane;. Jerry Van Norden, spouse of Lion Jimmie Van Norden and Stan Spence, guest of Lion Robert Wood, and prospective new member. Lion Patrick gave Lions divulged two fun facts: Sea horses don’t have stomachs and he also said that today was the anniversary of the first heart transplant, done in South Africa by Dr. Christiaan Bernard. The count for the day in the Den is 22. The Thought for the Day is: “Campers – nature’s way of feeding mosquitos!”
Tail Twister Chris Horsley levied several fines and told a couple of jokes, bringing laughter! He auctioned a purple and gold Lions Club ball cap to newest Lion Robert Coleman. Lion Chris told Lions that Lion Kent Reeves celebrated his birthday this week and Lion Teri Brown will celebrate her birthday on the 12th, with Lion Dorthie Craig celebrating her birthday on the 9th. He appointed Lion Alan Grantham to lead the club in our “Happy Song” to them! Lion Dare Westmoreland told the Club that Lion Chris had gotten a new boat, but bragged that he had beaten him!
President Wood said today’s meeting is a work day and called on Lion Jimmie Van Norden to come to the front to aid in assigning ad sales for the Marshall Lions Club Annual Charity Horse Show, to be held Feb. 14-15, 2020. Several Lions were not in attendance, but those assignments were saved for them, reported Wood.
The ads were affixed to 5x7 cards with all the sizes and information on them to aid Lions in their sales efforts. Lion Jimmie put in several hours work on these, and the club is most appreciative.
In closing, Lion P. A. Almquist reported that the new Whataburger will open on Dec. 16, for lunch and dinner.
President Wood thanked Lions for their participation in the ad sales, explaining that this effort is the biggest fundraiser for the club. This makes the most for our scholarship fund. We have been able to help many students finish their higher education! Wood adjourned the meeting after a closing prayer by Lion James Thompson.